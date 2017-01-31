Lille respond to sexist banners with free entry for women

Lille are offering women free entry to their Ligue 1 fixture against Lorient on Saturday after sexist banners were displayed in their game at Lyon.

During Lille's 2-1 win, two signs were held in the Parc Olympique Lyonnais home crowd, showing a woman above the word "kitchen" and a man above the word "stadium".

While Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas took to Twitter to confirm a complaint will be lodged against the banner's owner, Lille have taken the step of offering female fans the opportunity to watch their next league match for free.

Releasing details of the offer for the Lorient clash, alongside a reimagined version of the offensive flag, Lille tweeted: "Ladies, you are welcome with us."