Higuain: Juventus can take major step toward Scudetto against Inter

Gonzalo Higuain believes Juventus will take a huge step toward the Serie A title if they beat Inter at the weekend, but has warned his team-mates a tough game awaits them.
Inter have climbed to fourth place in the table after embarking on a seven-game winning run and Gianluigi Buffon claimed at the weekend they are better than Real Madrid and Barcelona on current form.
Higuain has acknowledged Inter are a force to be reckoned with at the moment, but is nonetheless hopeful Juventus can move further clear of their rivals on Sunday.
The reigning champions hold a nine-point lead over Inter heading into Sunday's encounter, while they have a game in hand.
"Buffon was right when he praised Inter, they are up there with Real Madrid on current form," Higuain told reporters.
"But if we beat them on Sunday, we will take a major step toward winning the Scudetto.
"It will be a tough game, though. It is important to go out there with the right attitude.
"Inter have a great history and have won a lot of titles. They deserve respect."
