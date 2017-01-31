Chicago´s Soldier Field to host 2017 MLS All-Star game

The 2017 MLS All-Star game will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, commissioner Don Garber announced on Tuesday.

Although the opponents have not been announced for the August 2 game, Garber said it can be expected to be "one of the top five teams in the world".

Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic will take charge of the All-Star side.

The MLS All-Stars took on Manchester United in 2010 and 2011, Chelsea in 2012, Bayern Munich in 2014 and Arsenal in 2016.