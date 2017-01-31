Palace sign Milivojevic

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of midfielder Luka Milivojevic from Olympiacos on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old Serbia international moves to Selhurst Park for a fee reported to be in the region of £11million.

"I am delighted to bring Luka to the club," manager Sam Allardyce told Palace's official website.

"He has experience in the UEFA Champions League and international football and will add a new dimension to our midfield.

"He is a talented two-footed player with intelligent passing ability as well as being very strong defensively, in and out of possession."

Milivojevic has scored six goals in 17 Greek Super League appearances this season, with Olympiacos 13 points clear at the summit.

He enters a sharply contrasting situation at Palace, who ended a run of eight Premier League matches without a win with a 2-0 victory away to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Milivojevic is Allardyce's third major signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City and Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland.