Ighalo leaves Watford for CSL´s Changchun Yatai

Watford striker Odion Ighalo has agreed a permanent switch to Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai, the Premier League side have confirmed.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international has moved for a fee reported to be in the region of £20million.

Ighalo switched to Vicarage Road on loan from LaLiga side Granada in July 2014, a move that was made permanent three months later, going on to net 20 times as Watford sealed promotion from the Championship.

A fine debut season in the Premier League followed as he finished 2015-16 with 17 goals to his name in all competitions after forming a fruitful partnership with Troy Deeney.

However, Ighalo has netted just twice this term and has now been deemed surplus to requirements by Watford boss Walter Mazzarri, who confirmed on Friday that the club were considering an offer.

In anticipation of Ighalo's move, Watford bolstered their forward options prior to Tuesday's deadline, with Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang having joined from Fiorentina and AC Milan respectively.