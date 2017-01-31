Bilic explains West Ham´s Hogan smackdown

Slaven Bilic claims the belief he has in the quality of West Ham's strikers is behind the club's decision not to sign Scott Hogan from Brentford.

The Hammers had been tipped to move for the Championship forward, who has netted 14 goals in 25 league games for the Bees this season.

The 24-year-old will not be moving to London Stadium in the January window, though, as Bilic prepares to rely instead on the likes of fragile striker Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho and Ghana's Andre Ayew, who remains at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I believe that we have really good strikers in our squad and that's why we won't have a Hogan deal," the manager told a news conference ahead of the Premier League match at home to Manchester City on Wednesday.

"It's not a question of him."

Slaven will speak to the media at 10am.



It should be interesting...



#COYI pic.twitter.com/Yvf1LxJjZ1 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 31, 2017

West Ham have at least been reinforced by the arrival of attacking midfielder Robert Snodgrass from relegation-threatened Hull City.

"Scoring goals and creating chances are Robert Snodgrass's strengths," Bilic said.

"I expect him to be a great signing."

Of West Ham's other recruitment attempts, he said: "We were maybe after a right-back but we couldn't find someone who could improve our starting XI. That's why we haven't got one.

"Hopefully Reece Oxford will go on loan to Reading today," he added, referring to the promising 18-year-old.

"The manager there [former Manchester United and Netherlands centre-back Jaap Stam] was really important for me in that decision."