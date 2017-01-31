Ajax sign Brazilian teenager Neres in €15m deal

Ajax have secured the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian winger David Neres from Sao Paulo in a deal worth up to €15million.

Neres has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Amsterdam ArenA and will link up with his new team-mates at the end of Brazil's South American Under-20 Championship campaign in Ecuador next month.

The teenager only made his senior debut in October, going on to score three goals in eight Campeonato Brasileiro appearances for Sao Paulo.

Ajax will pay the Brazilian side €12m up front, with a further €3m potentially payable in bonuses.

The Amsterdammers' technical director Marc Overmars said: "Neres is a player we have wanted for a while. He is one of the biggest talents in South America and it's nice that he's chosen Ajax.

OFFICIEEL | Ajax contracteert David Neres Campos ➡️ #WelkomDavid A photo posted by AFC Ajax (@afcajax) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

"He is a right-winger who can play on the left, which is what we need. He's only 19 and he will have to get used to it here.

"We have a lot of important games ahead, so I am happy that he is coming here now and not just in the summer."

The news will be a boost for Ajax supporters, having seen Anwar El Ghazi depart for Lille and Mitchell Dijks join Norwich City earlier on Tuesday, though the latter was only a temporary deal.