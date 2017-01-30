Oviedo and Gibson reunite with Moyes at Sunderland

Sunderland have completed the signings of Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson from Everton, reuniting the duo with manager David Moyes.

Oviedo has agreed a contract until 2020 and Gibson has inked an 18-month deal at the Stadium of Light – both arriving for undisclosed fees.

Moyes signed the pair during his time at Everton and has plucked them away from Goodison Park, where they had become increasingly peripheral figures under Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman.

Oviedo frequently struggled with injuries during his time at Everton but has been signed as a direct replacement for Patrick van Aanholt, who left for Crystal Palace in a reported £14million move.

Moyes told the club's official website: "Bryan is a very good player and he'll help us get forward. He's quick and overall he's a decent left-back.

I'm so happy to be part of Sunderland. I'll give my best for the team https://t.co/WhzhhonQDR — Bryan Oviedo (@Bryan_Oviedo) January 30, 2017

"I signed him for Everton from Copenhagen as cover for Leighton Baines at the time, and he's only not getting in because of how well Leighton's done.

"He's 26 which is a good age for us and I think he's a really good character – a good boy – and I'm hoping he's someone who will help us over the years."

Of former Manchester United midfielder Gibson, Moyes said: "We've got Darron on an 18-month contract and I think he's a very good footballer; he'll add a bit of quality with his passing and his play and I'd love him to add goals.

"He has a really good strike and if he can add goals from midfield it would be a big bonus."

Oviedo and Gibson will link up with three former Everton team-mates Steven Pienaar, Victor Anichebe and Joelon Lescott - all signed since Moyes took charge at Sunderland.