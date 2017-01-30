Related

Article

Klopp: Defeats have changed the mood at Liverpool

30 January 2017 01:18

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts the mood around the club has been affected by a run of three straight defeats at Anfield in all competitions.

Klopp's side were sent crashing out of the FA Cup on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 loss to Championship side Wolves, following Wednesday's 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Southampton and a 3-2 Premier League reverse against struggling Swansea City.

Liverpool have toiled in the absence of Sadio Mane, with the forward on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and Klopp conceded recent poor results have had an impact on morale among his players.

"This is still a very good squad and I am still quite a good manager, even though we have lost the last three games," Klopp said.

"That doesn't change, but the mood around us has changed. I have absolutely nothing good to say about the last defeat, the only good thing about the game is that it is over. Now we have the chance to win the next game and we must keep faith."

Klopp's men face Chelsea in a crunch Premier League clash at Anfield on Tuesday, with a 10-point gap to make up on Antonio Conte's league leaders, and playmaker Philippe Coutinho believes Liverpool can recover from recent setbacks.

"You know the club is very ambitious, the players and the manager all are focused," the Brazil international said. "Everyone believes in that, and everyone wants to bounce back at this moment.

"Yes it has been a bad week, but we are looking beyond that. Of course we believe we can win titles under this manager - we are confident that will happen.

"Like I said before, I have signed because the manager is a winner, and everyone believes in him. I believe in what he does, and everyone inside the dressing room believes he will take this team to titles - that is why I signed a new contract, and that is what we want to do.

"We have to lift ourselves for Chelsea, that is very important. We have another opportunity straight away to bounce back, and it is a good opportunity, a big game against Chelsea. That is it.  We have a few days to prepare everything, and to go again and that is what we must do now."

Sponsored links

Monday 30 January

01:23 Scarred Manchester City captain Kompany insists injuries will not break him
01:20 Zidane: Madrid must thank the Bernabeu
01:18 Klopp: Defeats have changed the mood at Liverpool
01:10 ´We wanted to make an example out of him´ - West Ham chairman slams Payet after Marseille move
01:09 Emery admits Monaco deserved draw
00:37 Payet seals £25m Marseille return
00:32 United States 0 Serbia 0: Altidore reaches 100 caps in disappointing stalemate
00:19 I´m wasted on the bench - Begovic wants out of Chelsea title charge
00:08 Wenger: Critics would like to jail me without heating

Sunday 29 January

23:53 Samoa to host Blues´ Super Rugby match against Reds
23:50 Niltinho scores Chapecoense´s first official goal since air tragedy
23:42 Bernabeu boos can´t spoil perfect day for Varane and Casemiro
23:20 Paris Saint-Germain 1 Monaco 1: Bernardo Silva salvages dramatic draw
22:38 Real Madrid 3 Real Sociedad 0: Ronaldo booed but unbowed
22:09 Egypt 1 Morocco 0: Kahraba´s late winner ends jinx
21:15 Premier League an ´impossible mission´ for Mourinho and United
21:10 Tuchel frustrated with Dortmund draw
20:09 Mainz 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Tuchel rues late Latza leveller
19:58 Rooney staying but Young could leave Man United, says Mourinho
19:33 Mkhitaryan hails United´s second-half class against Wigan
19:24 Montella slams decision not to dismiss match-winner De Paul
19:22 Buffon: Inter better than Barcelona and Real Madrid
19:16 ´No one likes to go off´ - Allegri not worried by Dybala snub
19:06 Manchester United 4 Wigan Athletic 0: Returning Schweinsteiger caps easy win for cup holders
19:03 DR Congo 1 Ghana 2: Super Ayew brothers send Black Stars through
18:43 Sevilla miss chance to leapfrog Barcelona and Real Madrid after Espanyol loss
18:18 FA Cup Review: Sutton shock Leeds, Hernandez´s penalty howlers and another scalp for Millwall
17:49 Influential Muriel dents Roma´s title hopes in Samp win
17:36 Arsenal players go wild celebrating Federer´s Australian Open win
17:25 Wigan game is not Martial´s last chance at United - Mourinho
17:16 Udinese 2 AC Milan 1: De Paul strike adds to Rossoneri woes
17:08 Balotelli on target as Nice return to top of Ligue 1 table
17:00 Sassuolo 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri back in charge as Roma lose
16:42 Schweinsteiger makes first United start for 386 days
16:41 Celtic break 50-year-old club record with Hearts thrashing
15:43 Luis Enrique calls for goal-line help after Barca draw
15:08 ´It was a metre over the line´ - Suarez rues Barcelona ghost goal
14:44 Suso: Ex-Milan boss Mihajlovic didn´t like me
14:06 Real Betis 1 Barcelona 1: Suarez snatches point in controversial clash
13:57 West Ham agree £25m Payet fee with Marseille
12:19 Stoke´s Bojan loaned to Mainz
12:08 Lazio defend Biglia following fan altercation as Tounkara apologises
11:23 Gomes: I can´t imagine not winning everything at Barcelona
10:21 Lingard: We all want to be like role-model Rooney
09:27 Adelaide United 2 Wellington Phoenix 2: Late Mileusnic equaliser denies visitors
05:31 Give English youngsters a chance - Koeman
02:59 Premier League giants Chelsea to play in Perth in 2018
01:54 Luis Enrique: I think it´s great players can move to China and earn more money
01:18 Ramos urges fans to get behind Real Madrid
00:38 Winning FA Cup not enough - Jones sets sights high for United
00:17 ´We haven´t peaked yet´ - Pioli warns Inter´s rivals

Saturday 28 January

23:27 Ondoa studied Senegal to ensure Mane misery
23:14 Guardiola sees City future in Jesus, Sane and Sterling
23:02 Senegal 0 Cameroon 0 (aet, 4-5 pens): Mane miss sends favourites crashing out
22:42 Inter 3 Pescara 0: Pioli´s men secure seventh successive league win
22:07 When you score it looks good from everywhere - Wenger happy in the stands for Arsenal romp
21:06 QPR land Manchester United midfielder Goss
20:59 FA Cup Review: Liverpool suffer Wolves howler, Lincoln dream continues, Spurs break Wycombe hearts
20:41 Burkina Faso quelled Tunisia´s physical threat - Duarte
20:40 Fiorentina confirm Saponara loan deal
20:29 Southampton 0 Arsenal 5: Welbeck and Walcott delight banned Wenger
20:17 Alaves´ intensity was superior - Simeone
20:08 Grenier completes Roma loan move
19:53 Bayern win difficult but deserved, says Ancelotti
19:51 Yaya Toure obviously should have been sent off - Allardyce
19:30 ´Mourinho is the right one´ – Rooney says success beckons after post-Ferguson woe
19:25 Proud Wycombe boss Ainsworth ´thought we had it - twice´
19:09 ´Legend´ Ivanovic´s future in the balance after FA Cup heroics
19:00 Burkina Faso 2 Tunisia 0: Super-sub Bance helps seal semi-final berth
18:58 ´They were heroes´ - Pochettino praises Wycombe
18:32 Klopp: Not possible for Liverpool to go lower
18:18 Tottenham 4 Wycombe Wanderers 3: Late double strike breaks visitors´ hearts
18:15 Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s men lucky to avoid defeat
18:04 Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 3: Sterling, Sane and Toure shoot down Eagles
17:53 Chelsea 4 Brentford 0: Ivanovic makes his point in 10th straight home win
17:49 RB Leipzig end Hoffenheim´s unbeaten run to keep up with Bayern
17:25 Luis Enrique ignores Madrid struggles to focus on Barcelona
17:23 Werder Bremen 1 Bayern Munich 2: Robben, Alaba extend winning streak
17:10 Motivation may be an issue at Sassuolo, claims Allegri
16:06 Klopp takes blame for Liverpool´s FA Cup exit
16:03 Ronaldinho meets Cavani and Di Maria ahead of PSG v Monaco
15:54 Donnarumma must learn to accept unfair criticism - Montella
15:52 Three is (not) the magic number: Beleaguered Klopp on worst home run in 10 years
15:30 Liverpool 1 Wolves 2: Klopp´s men shocked at Anfield as misery continues
15:11 PSG without Verratti for Monaco showdown
14:56 Montella could start Deulofeu as Milan seek revival
14:47 Egypt v Morocco: AFCON expert Renard looks to extend 30-year streak
14:32 Zidane launches stout defence of under-fire Benzema
13:48 DR Congo v Ghana: Gyan injury hangs over Black Stars
13:19 Aubameyang ready to start against Mainz, says Tuchel
12:50 A-League Review: Mariners take glory, Brisbane roar
12:16 United prospect Tuanzebe staying grounded after Mourinho praise
11:17 Gabigol reminds me of Felipe Anderson - Pioli
10:38 Wagner hoping for Bayern Munich return
10:06 Mandzukic: Juventus have not achieved anything yet
08:21 Coutinho: I want to become a Liverpool legend
07:00 Hoffenheim´s Zuber braced for Leipzig showdown
06:09 Grant: Antonio Conte went to Chelsea at perfect moment
04:28 Mazzarri confirms Ighalo offers
03:40 Lampard: I´ve had Premier League offers
02:59 Wenger praises fearless Welbeck
01:58 Guardiola ready to take Kompany ´risk´
01:13 I´ve just done their team-talk for them - Pogba mentor Joyce wary over jibe
00:56 Liverpool´s problems not physical, says Klopp

Facebook