Karanka certain Ramirez will stay at Middlesbrough

30 January 2017 18:21

Aitor Karanka is adamant that Gaston Ramirez will not leave Middlesbrough before the transfer window closes, but revealed he will not play against West Brom due to injury.

The Uruguayan has scored two goals in 17 Premier League appearances for Middlesbrough this season, but handed in an official transfer request, having been the subject of a bid from Leicester City, last week.

However Karanka confirmed that there has been no second offer from the champions and he is confident that the playmaker will remain a Boro player.

"There has not been another bid, he will be here at the end of January, 100 per cent," Karanka told a news conference before Noro host the Baggies on Tuesday.

"Gaston has been training with the team for the last two days but the physio came to my office and told me couldn't play [against West Brom], that was a surprise."

Middlesbrough required a second half Stewart Downing strike to see off Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday, and face a West Brom side boasting three wins in their last four league games.

Despite admitting that he has not been able to secure his full list of targets during the current window, Karanka insists he has not been distracted by off-field issues.

"I said I wanted to improve the squad and at the minute we didn't," he added.

"I learnt my lesson in my first season here, that window I was really distracted, we lost games and points but I learnt a lot. I need to trust in the club, the only thing I can do is put players on the pitch.

"Tony Pulis is an amazing example for everyone, an amazing example for me. They are really organised, they have 32 points and are doing a really good job. We need to keep our organisation and our intensity."

