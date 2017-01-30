Guedes revels in PSG debut

Goncalo Guedes revelled in his debut as the Paris Saint-Germain recruit made his first appearance for the French champions on Sunday.

After arriving from Benfica in a deal reportedly worth €30million, Guedes came off the bench in PSG's 1-1 draw with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.

The 20-year-old Portuguese star, who had also been linked with Manchester United, replaced fellow January recruit Julian Draxler with three minutes remaining at Parc des Princes.

"It was a really joyful moment when I stepped onto the Parc des Princes pitch," Guedes said.

"Playing these first minutes for Paris Saint-Germain was great for my confidence.

"Of course, it's disappointing that we let victory slip through our fingers. But we'll keep working heard in order to get back to winning ways.

"Ligue 1 is a very competitive league, with a lot of quality players. I hope to acclimatise as quickly as possible!"

PSG are third in Ligue 1, three points behind Monaco and Nice.