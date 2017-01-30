Payet seals £25m Marseille return

France international Dimitri Payet has completed a £25million move back to Marseille from West Ham.

Payet returns to Ligue 1 side Marseille on a four-and-a-half-year contract after the two clubs agreed a fee on Sunday.

The 29-year-old playmaker will be officially presented alongside Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud and sports director Andoni Zubizarreta on Monday.

Payet joined the Premier League club from Marseille in 2015 and starred in his first season in England, earning a place in France's Euro 2016 squad where he scored three goals in a run to the final.

Despite signing a bumper five-year deal in February last year, Payet became unsettled with West Ham struggling for form this term and an exit had been on the cards ever since manager Slaven Bilic revealed the Frenchman did not want to play for the club midway through January.

In total, Payet netted 18 goals in 66 appearances for West Ham.

He scored 15 times in 83 outings in all competitions during his first spell at Marseille, staying at Stade Velodrome for two seasons after leaving Lille.

It has been a period of change for Marseille since American tycoon and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt purchased the club.

Ex-Roma head coach Rudi Garcia replaced interim boss Franck Passi and France international Patrice Evra arrived from Italian champions Juventus, with Marseille sixth in Ligue 1 after 22 rounds.