Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from St Mary's Hospital in London after suffering a fractured skull in the Premier League game at Chelsea eight days ago.
Mason and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill accidentally clashed heads during the match, leaving the former Tottenham player with the serious injury that required surgery at St Mary's.
Hull reported encouraging progress last week, with the 25-year-old able to speak to visitors, and he will begin the next stage of his rehabilitation at home.
In a club statement, Hull paid tribute to the work carried out by the hospital staff, along with "the football world, and beyond, for their tremendous messages of support received in the aftermath of the incident".
Club doctor Mark Waller said: "The number of messages offering support during Ryan's recovery has been quite overwhelming.
"It is certainly true to say that the football family rallies around at times like this and we would like to thank everybody that has been in contact with us in recent days."
Mason joined Hull for a club-record fee from Tottenham in August and has made 20 appearances this term, scoring twice.
|BREAKING NEWS: Sutton get Arsenal in dream FA Cup draw
|Hull midfielder Mason discharged from hospital
|Met investigates sex abuse claims at 77 London clubs, including five Premier League
|Montoya highlights Sampaoli´s importance to Sevilla switch
|Kane, Rose and Alderweireld fit for Spurs´ trip to Sunderland
|Oviedo and Gibson reunite with Moyes at Sunderland
|Ulloa: I will not play for Leicester again
|De Bruyne hails Fernandinho return
|AC Milan fury compounded as De Paul tackle leaves De Sciglio sidelined
|Karanka certain Ramirez will stay at Middlesbrough
|Liverpool and Arsenal matches not decisive for Chelsea, claims Conte
|Payet: I don´t have to justify myself to West Ham
|Wilkins hammers Payet over return to ´pathetic´ Ligue 1
|Jese has agreed Las Palmas switch, says Ramirez
|´We are sorry if someone decides to go´ - Conte on Ivanovic, Begovic futures
|I will have to look into his eyes - Klopp considers Mane for Chelsea clash
|Lallana scoops England player of the year prize
|Ryan return to Belgium with Genk
|Howe won´t discuss Begovic but rules out Wilson sale
|Mustafi targeting unbeaten season for Arsenal
|Crystal Palace in for Caceres, Jenkinson not a priority for Allardyce
|Mourinho: I turned down the Chinese Super League - people only go there for money
|Palace complete Van Aanholt deal
|Wenger won´t rush Welbeck despite Southampton heroics
|West Brom´s Pulis rules out Ivanovic move
|Palace complete Van Aanholt deal
|´It´s because he´s French!´ - Wenger reponds to yet more Benzema rumours
|Fire crews called out to Old Trafford blaze
|Motta: Monaco are the best team in Ligue 1
|Rest Muller for Confederations Cup, Matthaus tells Low
|Zuber not surprised by Nagelsmann as Hoffenheim fly high
|Zidane: Barcelona slip-up motivates Madrid
|Arena ´encouraged´ after USA draw
|Beckham: I didn´t watch United for three years after Madrid move
|Guedes revels in PSG debut
|Kovacic: You cannot boo Ronaldo
|Scarred Manchester City captain Kompany insists injuries will not break him
|Zidane: Madrid must thank the Bernabeu
|Klopp: Defeats have changed the mood at Liverpool
|´We wanted to make an example out of him´ - West Ham chairman slams Payet after Marseille move
|Emery admits Monaco deserved draw
|Payet seals £25m Marseille return
|United States 0 Serbia 0: Altidore reaches 100 caps in disappointing stalemate
|I´m wasted on the bench - Begovic wants out of Chelsea title charge
|Wenger: Critics would like to jail me without heating
|Samoa to host Blues´ Super Rugby match against Reds
|Niltinho scores Chapecoense´s first official goal since air tragedy
|Bernabeu boos can´t spoil perfect day for Varane and Casemiro
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Monaco 1: Bernardo Silva salvages dramatic draw
|Real Madrid 3 Real Sociedad 0: Ronaldo booed but unbowed
|Egypt 1 Morocco 0: Kahraba´s late winner ends jinx
|Premier League an ´impossible mission´ for Mourinho and United
|Tuchel frustrated with Dortmund draw
|Mainz 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Tuchel rues late Latza leveller
|Rooney staying but Young could leave Man United, says Mourinho
|Mkhitaryan hails United´s second-half class against Wigan
|Montella slams decision not to dismiss match-winner De Paul
|Buffon: Inter better than Barcelona and Real Madrid
|´No one likes to go off´ - Allegri not worried by Dybala snub
|Manchester United 4 Wigan Athletic 0: Returning Schweinsteiger caps easy win for cup holders
|DR Congo 1 Ghana 2: Super Ayew brothers send Black Stars through
|Sevilla miss chance to leapfrog Barcelona and Real Madrid after Espanyol loss
|FA Cup Review: Sutton shock Leeds, Hernandez´s penalty howlers and another scalp for Millwall
|Influential Muriel dents Roma´s title hopes in Samp win
|Arsenal players go wild celebrating Federer´s Australian Open win
|Wigan game is not Martial´s last chance at United - Mourinho
|Udinese 2 AC Milan 1: De Paul strike adds to Rossoneri woes
|Balotelli on target as Nice return to top of Ligue 1 table
|Sassuolo 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri back in charge as Roma lose
|Schweinsteiger makes first United start for 386 days
|Celtic break 50-year-old club record with Hearts thrashing
|Luis Enrique calls for goal-line help after Barca draw
|´It was a metre over the line´ - Suarez rues Barcelona ghost goal
|Suso: Ex-Milan boss Mihajlovic didn´t like me
|Real Betis 1 Barcelona 1: Suarez snatches point in controversial clash
|West Ham agree £25m Payet fee with Marseille
|Stoke´s Bojan loaned to Mainz
|Lazio defend Biglia following fan altercation as Tounkara apologises
|Gomes: I can´t imagine not winning everything at Barcelona
|Lingard: We all want to be like role-model Rooney
|Adelaide United 2 Wellington Phoenix 2: Late Mileusnic equaliser denies visitors
|Give English youngsters a chance - Koeman
|Premier League giants Chelsea to play in Perth in 2018
|Luis Enrique: I think it´s great players can move to China and earn more money
|Ramos urges fans to get behind Real Madrid
|Winning FA Cup not enough - Jones sets sights high for United
|´We haven´t peaked yet´ - Pioli warns Inter´s rivals
|Ondoa studied Senegal to ensure Mane misery
|Guardiola sees City future in Jesus, Sane and Sterling
|Senegal 0 Cameroon 0 (aet, 4-5 pens): Mane miss sends favourites crashing out
|Inter 3 Pescara 0: Pioli´s men secure seventh successive league win
|When you score it looks good from everywhere - Wenger happy in the stands for Arsenal romp
|QPR land Manchester United midfielder Goss
|FA Cup Review: Liverpool suffer Wolves howler, Lincoln dream continues, Spurs break Wycombe hearts
|Burkina Faso quelled Tunisia´s physical threat - Duarte
|Fiorentina confirm Saponara loan deal
|Southampton 0 Arsenal 5: Welbeck and Walcott delight banned Wenger
|Alaves´ intensity was superior - Simeone
|Grenier completes Roma loan move
|Bayern win difficult but deserved, says Ancelotti
|Yaya Toure obviously should have been sent off - Allardyce
|´Mourinho is the right one´ – Rooney says success beckons after post-Ferguson woe
|Proud Wycombe boss Ainsworth ´thought we had it - twice´
|´Legend´ Ivanovic´s future in the balance after FA Cup heroics
|Burkina Faso 2 Tunisia 0: Super-sub Bance helps seal semi-final berth
|´They were heroes´ - Pochettino praises Wycombe
|Klopp: Not possible for Liverpool to go lower
|Tottenham 4 Wycombe Wanderers 3: Late double strike breaks visitors´ hearts
|Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s men lucky to avoid defeat
|Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 3: Sterling, Sane and Toure shoot down Eagles
|Chelsea 4 Brentford 0: Ivanovic makes his point in 10th straight home win
|RB Leipzig end Hoffenheim´s unbeaten run to keep up with Bayern
|Luis Enrique ignores Madrid struggles to focus on Barcelona
|Werder Bremen 1 Bayern Munich 2: Robben, Alaba extend winning streak
|Motivation may be an issue at Sassuolo, claims Allegri
|Klopp takes blame for Liverpool´s FA Cup exit
|Ronaldinho meets Cavani and Di Maria ahead of PSG v Monaco
|Donnarumma must learn to accept unfair criticism - Montella
|Three is (not) the magic number: Beleaguered Klopp on worst home run in 10 years
|Liverpool 1 Wolves 2: Klopp´s men shocked at Anfield as misery continues
|PSG without Verratti for Monaco showdown
|Montella could start Deulofeu as Milan seek revival
|Egypt v Morocco: AFCON expert Renard looks to extend 30-year streak
|Zidane launches stout defence of under-fire Benzema
|DR Congo v Ghana: Gyan injury hangs over Black Stars
|Aubameyang ready to start against Mainz, says Tuchel
|A-League Review: Mariners take glory, Brisbane roar
|United prospect Tuanzebe staying grounded after Mourinho praise
|Gabigol reminds me of Felipe Anderson - Pioli
|Wagner hoping for Bayern Munich return
|Mandzukic: Juventus have not achieved anything yet
|Coutinho: I want to become a Liverpool legend
|Hoffenheim´s Zuber braced for Leipzig showdown
|Grant: Antonio Conte went to Chelsea at perfect moment
|Mazzarri confirms Ighalo offers
|Lampard: I´ve had Premier League offers
|Wenger praises fearless Welbeck
|Guardiola ready to take Kompany ´risk´
|I´ve just done their team-talk for them - Pogba mentor Joyce wary over jibe
|Liverpool´s problems not physical, says Klopp