Arena ´encouraged´ after USA draw

United States head coach Bruce Arena was encouraged with his team's performance, despite their goalless draw against Serbia.

Arena's return to the USA helm after replacing Jurgen Klinsmann ended all-square in San Diego on Sunday, with the hosts struggling to create clear-cut chances.

USA were up against a weakened Serbia side, who only had six senior international appearances between them prior to the international friendly, but they were unable to take advantage as Jozy Altidore earned his 100th cap.

However, Arena was happy with what he saw at Qualcomm Stadium.

"Well, clearly we would have liked to have the won the game today, but I think for this time of year it was a good game," he said.

"I was encouraged by a number of performances for our team. I thought the Serbia team defended very well. They did a real good job. It was a challenging game for us.

"We could be better with our chances. I think we could have been a little bit cleaner in final third of the field, getting the final shot or being a little bit cleaner with our passing and combination there.

"But overall I thought the midfield played well, our back line played well. Nick [Rimando] was solid in goal. So there were a lot of encouraging things out there."

Arena continued: "If we won 5-0 or lost 5-0, I'm not sure it would change our world for March.

"These games are important, especially for our domestic players, but the games that are going to count are in March."