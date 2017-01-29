Stoke´s Bojan loaned to Mainz

Bojan Krkic has joined Mainz on loan from Stoke City until the end of the season.

The capture of the former Barcelona forward was considered to be a major coup when he arrived at the Potters in 2014 and he scored four goals in 16 Premier League games in his debut campaign before a serious knee injury curtailed his season.

Bojan returned to action and played 27 times in the top flight last term, but the 26-year-old has found his game time limited this season, making just nine Premier League appearances, four of them as a substitute.

He moves to the Opel Arena to find Mainz, who face Borussia Dortmund at home on Sunday, 11th in the Bundesliga table.