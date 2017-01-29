Premier League giants Chelsea to play in Perth in 2018

Chelsea will travel to Australia to face A-League side Perth Glory in a pre-season friendly in mid-2018.

Antonio Conte's Premier League leaders are set to tour Australian shores to help open the new 65,000-seat Perth Stadium next year.

It will be Chelsea's only match in Australia ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League season, as the Londoners return Down Under for the first time since beating Sydney FC in a friendly in May 2015.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for Chelsea to play in front of some of our most passionate supporters," said Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck.

"We were delighted with the reception we received in Sydney when we visited in 2015, and now we can look forward to the same in Western Australia.

"We anticipate an excellent match against Perth Glory in what promises to be a fantastic new venue for the city."

Glory chief executive Peter Filopoulos added: "This is an enormous opportunity for not only football fans, but sport fans in general, from around the nation and the Asia-Pacific region, to witness one of the best and biggest clubs in the world to play in our own backyard.

"This will not only help grow and foster football in Western Australia but will expose Perth Glory's brand to a new market and millions of viewers and fans around the globe.

"This will be Chelsea's only match in Australia during the Hyundai A-League pre-season campaign and will play an important role in Perth Glory's preparations for the 2018/19 season."

Chelsea are eight points clear atop the Premier League table after 22 matches, ahead of their trip to title rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, while Glory are fifth in the 10-team A-League following Saturday's shock 2-0 loss to Central Coast Mariners.