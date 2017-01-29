Influential Muriel dents Roma´s title hopes in Samp win

Roma lost ground on Juventus at the top of Serie A as Luis Muriel inspired Sampdoria to an entertaining 3-2 comeback win on Sunday.
Luciano Spalletti's second-placed side twice led at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, but Muriel struck the winner with 17 minutes remaining, having earlier laid on both equalisers.
After Bruno Peres' fifth-minute effort opened the scoring, Samp hit back midway through the first half as Muriel teed up Dennis Praet to score.
344 - Prior to Praet's goal, Roma had not conceded for 344 consecutive minutes in Serie A. Breach. #SampdoriaRoma— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 29, 2017
Although Edin Dzeko restored Roma's lead shortly after the hour-mark, it was to spark a frantic 10-minute spell in which the hosts scored twice more.
Patrick Schik levelled the scores and Muriel grabbed a goal for himself as his free-kick deflected beyond the helpless Wojciech Szczesny and into the corner.
With Juventus beating Sassuolo 2-0, Roma now trail the champions by four points, having played a game more.
