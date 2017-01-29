Gomes: I can´t imagine not winning everything at Barcelona

Andre Gomes says it is difficult to imagine not winning every trophy possible with Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has found his way more consistently into Luis Enrique's plans at Camp Nou in recent weeks, with injuries to Sergio Busquets and captain Andres Iniesta helping his cause.

Gomes feels he has adapted well since his transfer from Valencia last July - a deal that could see Barca pay as much as €55million, depending on bonuses - despite the demands for success from the supporters, but he insists he has plenty more to give as the champions challenge for another treble of LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

"The fans ask you for more or less depending on what they're accustomed to," he told GQ. "Obviously, at Barcelona they're used to winning, so it's normal for the players to have extra pressure.

"The fans want to celebrate, to fight for every possible trophy. But you have to adapt. Everyone who comes to the club knows this.

"I'm happy at the moment. I've had opportunities and the fans treat me very well. My team-mates have welcomed me very well. I can't ask for more in regards to the people around me.

"What I can do is ask more of myself. I want to improve in matches and in training sessions. I'm very young, but I always think I can give more and be better prepared.

"I don't imagine being here, at Barcelona, and not winning everything. Or almost everything.

"I'm fortunate to have achieved big things. I've played for big clubs and now I'm at Barcelona. I won something very important for my country [at Euro 2016], something that people will never forget. Nobody expected it, not even us.

"What I want now is to continue winning titles, to keep improving. The important thing is to look for new goals."