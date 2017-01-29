FA Cup Review: Sutton shock Leeds, Hernandez´s penalty howlers and another scalp for Millwall

There were further FA Cup shocks in Sunday's fourth-round fixtures as two Premier League sides and one from the Championship bowed out at the expense of lower-league opposition.

COLLINS MAKES HISTORY AGAINST 10-MAN LEEDS

Sutton United achieved an FA Cup first as they beat Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United 1-0 at the Borough Sports Ground.

A penalty from defender Jamie Collins after 53 minutes was enough to seal a deserved win for Paul Doswell's side.

Leeds had plenty of possession, but it was Sutton who posed the biggest threat in attack on their home artificial turf, and the visitors' frustrations were compounded when captain Liam Cooper was sent off after 82 minutes following a second yellow card.

Sutton survived nearly six minutes of injury time to hold on to their famous win, meaning they become the second non-league team after Lincoln City to reach the fifth round this season - a first in the competition since the foundation of the Football League.

2 - For the first time since the foundation of the Football League, there will be two non-league clubs in the FA Cup 5th round. Historic. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2017

HERNANDEZ HORROR-SHOW IN HULL HAMMERING

Hull City were given a rude awakening as Fulham dispatched them 4-1 to progress to the fifth round.

Marco Silva's side were unlucky to lose the EFL Cup semi-final to Manchester United after an impressive 2-1 second-leg win on Thursday, but from the moment Sone Aluko opened the scoring against his old club, a repeat performance never looked likely.

Evandro headed in Andrew Robertson's cross four minutes after the break to level, but Fulham restored their advantage just five minutes later through Chris Martin, who tapped into an unguarded net from Ryan Sessegnon's cut-back.

Martin returned the favour to allow Sessegnon to make it 3-1 after 66 minutes before Abel Hernandez spurned the chance to give Hull a lifeline in extraordinary fashion.

The Uruguayan saw a tame penalty saved by Marcus Bettinelli only to win another spot-kick after tripping over the goalkeeper's arms as he tried to reach the rebound, but he fared no better with the second as Fulham's number one beat his fierce strike out for a corner.

Stefan Johansen drilled in a fourth after good work from Tom Cairney to send the Championship side through.

HORNETS HUMBLED AS MORISON KEEPS LIONS ROARING

Millwall claimed another Premier League scalp as they defeated Watford 1-0 at home thanks to a late effort from Steve Morison.

The League One side knocked out Bournemouth in the last round and fully deserved another upset, which came about through Morison's volley from a fine Shane Ferguson cross in the 85 minute.

Millwall hit the crossbar inside the first minute and forced goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes - on as a first-half substitute for the injured Costel Pantilimon - into two good saves during a spirited display.

Watford, beaten by Crystal Palace in last season's semi-final, saw a deflected free-kick hit the base of the post but managed only one shot on target as they limped out.