Egypt 1 Morocco 0: Kahraba´s late winner ends jinx

Egypt reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as they recorded a late 1-0 victory to see off bogey team Morocco for the first time since 1986.
Ending a run of 12 without a win against the Atlas Lions in Sunday's quarter-final, substitute Kahraba's 87th-minute goal secured a showdown with Burkina Faso in the last four.
The victory was scarcely deserved, with Essam El-Hadary twice relying on his crossbar to keep Morocco at bay, while Aziz Bouhaddouz missed a number of chances.
Egypt had been a threat only on the counter, but Munir had also made crucial saves before he could do nothing to prevent Kahraba's acrobatic winner.
Having failed to qualify for the last three tournaments, and won the previous three, Egypt are now unbeaten in 23 games at the finals as they head into Wednesday's semi-final.
Amid a nervy opening, Ahmed Elmohamady's deep cross teed up a first shooting opportunity for Trezeguet, but the subsequent low thump was blocked well by Munir at his near post.
The Pharaohs could not build on that move, though, and, while both sides struggled to create chances before the break, an error almost allowed Morocco to open the scoring.
Ali Gabr swiped at a bobbling ball missed by his team-mates in front of goal, and a poor clearance sat up for Romain Saiss to head against the crossbar from close range.
Despite a slow first half, a pattern of play was quickly established after the interval, with Morocco attacking time and time again while Egypt played on the break.
Mohamed Salah tore through on goal and forced a strong one-handed save from Munir with a powerful strike, but the chances soon fell Morocco's way in quick succession.
First, El-Hadary dived out to divert Nabil Dirar's teasing centre, before Mbark Boussoufa's fine effort rattled the crossbar again from 25 yards, and, with the woodwork still shaking, Bouhaddouz rose to flick Hamza Mendyl's delivery just wide of the far post.
A Faycal Fajr cross was smuggled clear just as Bouhaddouz looked destined to score, and the St Pauli forward then headed narrowly wide as he met Dirar's looping ball.
For all the Moroccan pressure, though, Munir was again required to show his agility as Salah volleyed towards goal from Abdallah El Said's cute free-kick.
And, with three minutes remaining, Kahraba struck.
The substitute met a left-wing corner with his head and, when the ball sat up for him via a deflection, then volleyed across the line at the second attempt.
|Samoa to host Blues´ Super Rugby match against Reds
|Niltinho scores Chapecoense´s first official goal since air tragedy
|Bernabeu boos can´t spoil perfect day for Varane and Casemiro
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Monaco 1: Bernardo Silva salvages dramatic draw
|Real Madrid 3 Real Sociedad 0: Ronaldo booed but unbowed
|Egypt 1 Morocco 0: Kahraba´s late winner ends jinx
|Premier League an ´impossible mission´ for Mourinho and United
|Tuchel frustrated with Dortmund draw
|Mainz 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Tuchel rues late Latza leveller
|Rooney staying but Young could leave Man United, says Mourinho
|Mkhitaryan hails United´s second-half class against Wigan
|Montella slams decision not to dismiss match-winner De Paul
|Buffon: Inter better than Barcelona and Real Madrid
|´No one likes to go off´ - Allegri not worried by Dybala snub
|Manchester United 4 Wigan Athletic 0: Returning Schweinsteiger caps easy win for cup holders
|DR Congo 1 Ghana 2: Super Ayew brothers send Black Stars through
|Sevilla miss chance to leapfrog Barcelona and Real Madrid after Espanyol loss
|FA Cup Review: Sutton shock Leeds, Hernandez´s penalty howlers and another scalp for Millwall
|Influential Muriel dents Roma´s title hopes in Samp win
|Arsenal players go wild celebrating Federer´s Australian Open win
|Wigan game is not Martial´s last chance at United - Mourinho
|Udinese 2 AC Milan 1: De Paul strike adds to Rossoneri woes
|Balotelli on target as Nice return to top of Ligue 1 table
|Sassuolo 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri back in charge as Roma lose
|Schweinsteiger makes first United start for 386 days
|Celtic break 50-year-old club record with Hearts thrashing
|Luis Enrique calls for goal-line help after Barca draw
|´It was a metre over the line´ - Suarez rues Barcelona ghost goal
|Suso: Ex-Milan boss Mihajlovic didn´t like me
|Real Betis 1 Barcelona 1: Suarez snatches point in controversial clash
|West Ham agree £25m Payet fee with Marseille
|Stoke´s Bojan loaned to Mainz
|Lazio defend Biglia following fan altercation as Tounkara apologises
|Gomes: I can´t imagine not winning everything at Barcelona
|Lingard: We all want to be like role-model Rooney
|Adelaide United 2 Wellington Phoenix 2: Late Mileusnic equaliser denies visitors
|Give English youngsters a chance - Koeman
|Premier League giants Chelsea to play in Perth in 2018
|Luis Enrique: I think it´s great players can move to China and earn more money
|Ramos urges fans to get behind Real Madrid
|Winning FA Cup not enough - Jones sets sights high for United
|´We haven´t peaked yet´ - Pioli warns Inter´s rivals
|Ondoa studied Senegal to ensure Mane misery
|Guardiola sees City future in Jesus, Sane and Sterling
|Senegal 0 Cameroon 0 (aet, 4-5 pens): Mane miss sends favourites crashing out
|Inter 3 Pescara 0: Pioli´s men secure seventh successive league win
|When you score it looks good from everywhere - Wenger happy in the stands for Arsenal romp
|QPR land Manchester United midfielder Goss
|FA Cup Review: Liverpool suffer Wolves howler, Lincoln dream continues, Spurs break Wycombe hearts
|Burkina Faso quelled Tunisia´s physical threat - Duarte
|Fiorentina confirm Saponara loan deal
|Southampton 0 Arsenal 5: Welbeck and Walcott delight banned Wenger
|Alaves´ intensity was superior - Simeone
|Grenier completes Roma loan move
|Bayern win difficult but deserved, says Ancelotti
|Yaya Toure obviously should have been sent off - Allardyce
|´Mourinho is the right one´ – Rooney says success beckons after post-Ferguson woe
|Proud Wycombe boss Ainsworth ´thought we had it - twice´
|´Legend´ Ivanovic´s future in the balance after FA Cup heroics
|Burkina Faso 2 Tunisia 0: Super-sub Bance helps seal semi-final berth
|´They were heroes´ - Pochettino praises Wycombe
|Klopp: Not possible for Liverpool to go lower
|Tottenham 4 Wycombe Wanderers 3: Late double strike breaks visitors´ hearts
|Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s men lucky to avoid defeat
|Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 3: Sterling, Sane and Toure shoot down Eagles
|Chelsea 4 Brentford 0: Ivanovic makes his point in 10th straight home win
|RB Leipzig end Hoffenheim´s unbeaten run to keep up with Bayern
|Luis Enrique ignores Madrid struggles to focus on Barcelona
|Werder Bremen 1 Bayern Munich 2: Robben, Alaba extend winning streak
|Motivation may be an issue at Sassuolo, claims Allegri
|Klopp takes blame for Liverpool´s FA Cup exit
|Ronaldinho meets Cavani and Di Maria ahead of PSG v Monaco
|Donnarumma must learn to accept unfair criticism - Montella
|Three is (not) the magic number: Beleaguered Klopp on worst home run in 10 years
|Liverpool 1 Wolves 2: Klopp´s men shocked at Anfield as misery continues
|PSG without Verratti for Monaco showdown
|Montella could start Deulofeu as Milan seek revival
|Egypt v Morocco: AFCON expert Renard looks to extend 30-year streak
|Zidane launches stout defence of under-fire Benzema
|DR Congo v Ghana: Gyan injury hangs over Black Stars
|Aubameyang ready to start against Mainz, says Tuchel
|A-League Review: Mariners take glory, Brisbane roar
|United prospect Tuanzebe staying grounded after Mourinho praise
|Gabigol reminds me of Felipe Anderson - Pioli
|Wagner hoping for Bayern Munich return
|Mandzukic: Juventus have not achieved anything yet
|Coutinho: I want to become a Liverpool legend
|Hoffenheim´s Zuber braced for Leipzig showdown
|Grant: Antonio Conte went to Chelsea at perfect moment
|Mazzarri confirms Ighalo offers
|Lampard: I´ve had Premier League offers
|Wenger praises fearless Welbeck
|Guardiola ready to take Kompany ´risk´
|I´ve just done their team-talk for them - Pogba mentor Joyce wary over jibe
|Liverpool´s problems not physical, says Klopp