Arsenal players go wild celebrating Federer´s Australian Open win

Roger Federer's epic Australian Open final victory over Rafael Nadal has been celebrated by many across the globe, but few will have been as vociferous as those from Mesut Ozil and his Arsenal team-mates.

At the age of 35, Federer secured his 18th major title in an incredible 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory over long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

Swiss compatriot Granit Xhaka was working out in the gym with several of his Arsenal team-mates when Federer secured his win, and the midfielder caught the reaction on his mobile phone.

Germany international Ozil was seen leaping in delight, while Shkodran Mustafi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also expressed their glee.

Spare a thought for Arsenal's Spanish contingent, though, as Nacho Monreal, Hector Bellerin and Lucas Perez looked on glumly at Nadal's heart-breaking defeat.

Xhaka posted the video on Instagram, with a caption that read: "What a game!!! The KING is back, the one and only @rogerfederer #legend #AustralianOpen."