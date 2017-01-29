Adelaide United 2 Wellington Phoenix 2: Late Mileusnic equaliser denies visitors

Nikola Mileusnic scored a late equaliser to earn lowly Adelaide United a 2-2 draw at home to Wellington Phoenix in the A-League on Sunday.

Mileusnic, who came on as a half-time substitute at Coopers Stadium, levelled proceedings 10 minutes from time, though defending champions Adelaide remain rooted to the bottom of the table after 17 matches.

The Phoenix appeared set to take all three points back to Wellington after leading 2-1 at half-time thanks to Thomas Doyle and Roy Krishna.

A maiden goal for Adelaide's Riley McGee was cancelled out by Doyle in the 11th minute before Krishna put the visitors ahead with eight minutes remaining in the half.

But Adelaide had the final say via Mileusnic and they almost won it at the death as Sergio Cirio sent a header wide of the post.