Wagner hoping for Bayern Munich return

Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner has set his sights on a return to Bayern Munich at some stage in his career.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks of the Bayern youth academy, but left the club for Duisburg after failing to secure regular first-team action at the Allianz Arena.

He then played for Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern, Hertha Berlin and Darmstadt, before joining Hoffenheim ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

Wagner has quickly become a key figure at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena and he is now hoping to earn a move back to his boyhood club.

"Bayern are my club and will always be my club," the striker told Bild.

"That is why I can very well imagine myself returning to Bayern at some point.

"But I do not know whether I will return as a player or in another position."

Wagner has made it clear Bayern are not the only club on his mind, though, as a move to the Premier League would also be an option.

"I have had offers in the past and I am still receiving offers. I am happy with the interest being shown in me," he added.

"That is recognition for what I am doing on the pitch. And I cannot rule out a move to the Premier League at some point."