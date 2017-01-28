Three is (not) the magic number: Beleaguered Klopp on worst home run in 10 years

Three is, supposedly, the magic number but try telling that to the beleaguered Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were on Saturday unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage by Championship side Wolves, who secured a shock 2-1 win at Anfield.

It marked the end of a miserable week for the Reds, who fell to a surprise 3-2 defeat to lowly Swansea City in the Premier League last weekend before also being beaten 1-0 by Southampton on Wednesday to crash out of the EFL Cup.

For Klopp, the run of three consecutive home defeats marks his worst run as a manager in 10 years when he was in charge of Bundesliga side Mainz, who lost to Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke and Hannover between March 31 and April 28, 2007.

3 - Jurgen Klopp has suffered three consecutive home defeats as a manager for the first time since April 2007 (with Mainz). Tamed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 28, 2017

Liverpool's loss also continues a trend of surprise Anfield FA Cup defeats, with their past three home exits in the competition coming against second-tier teams (Barnsley 2008 and Reading in 2010).