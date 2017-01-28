Ronaldinho meets Cavani and Di Maria ahead of PSG v Monaco

Ronaldinho has visited former club Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Sunday's crucial Ligue 1 match against Monaco.

The former Brazil international made his name at PSG between 2001 and 2003, before going on to join Barcelona, where he helped to kickstart an era of success at Camp Nou.

Ronaldinho has returned to the French capital to spend the weekend with his old team, which will culminate in him watching the Monaco game at Parc des Princes.

The match is a vital one, with champions PSG sitting three points behind Radamel Falcao & Co at the top of the table in an enthralling title race that also involves Nice.