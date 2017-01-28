Related

Ronaldinho meets Cavani and Di Maria ahead of PSG v Monaco

28 January 2017 16:03

Ronaldinho has visited former club Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Sunday's crucial Ligue 1 match against Monaco.

The former Brazil international made his name at PSG between 2001 and 2003, before going on to join Barcelona, where he helped to kickstart an era of success at Camp Nou.

Ronaldinho has returned to the French capital to spend the weekend with his old team, which will culminate in him watching the Monaco game at Parc des Princes.

The match is a vital one, with champions PSG sitting three points behind Radamel Falcao & Co at the top of the table in an enthralling title race that also involves Nice.

Saturday 28 January

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 Monaco 21 +43 48
2 Nice 21 +21 46
3 PSG 21 +26 45
4 Olympique Lyonnais 20 +16 37
5 Olympique Mars… 22 +2 33
6 Guingamp 21 +4 31
7 Saint-Étienne 21 +3 30
8 Rennes 21 -4 29
9 Bordeaux 21 -5 29
10 Toulouse 21 -1 26
11 Nantes 21 -14 25
12 Nancy 20 -7 24
13 Lille 21 -7 23
14 Montpellier 22 -9 23
15 Dijon 21 -3 21
16 Bastia 21 -7 21
17 Caen 20 -12 21
18 Metz 20 -16 21
19 Angers SCO 21 -10 20
20 Lorient 21 -20 18

