Proud Wycombe boss Ainsworth ´thought we had it - twice´

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth was left with an overriding feeling of pride after seeing his side edged out 4-3 by Tottenham in an FA Cup epic on Saturday.

Few would have given the League Two side much of a chance heading into the fourth-round meeting at White Hart Lane, but Wycombe were 2-0 ahead at half-time thanks to Paul Hayes' brace.

After Son Heung-min and Vincent Janssen brought Spurs level it seemed there would only be one winner but the visitors had other ideas as substitute Garry Thompson headed them back in front with six minutes left.

Wycombe could not hold out, though, Dele Alli equalising a minute from normal time before Son completed the late turnaround in the 97th minute.

This man and these players have done the whole town proud. Thank you for your support. What a ride. #TOTvWYC

"The lads have done me and the town so proud. It was an outstanding effort from the boys," Ainsworth said.

"I am so proud, disappointed but it is now back to the reality of Exeter away.

"We gave absolutely everything. I thought we had it - twice. It's taken their big boys to come on to make a difference.

"I'm so, so proud. We had chances. Our goals were well-worked. We will absolutely pick ourselves up from this."

Ainsworth felt aggrieved on two counts, questioning the decision for Janssen's penalty to make it 2-2, while also pointing to the fact that Son's winner came in the seventh minute of stoppage time when only six had been signalled.

"The last 10 minutes, I don't know where to start," he said. "It was after time, and there was a penalty I thought was not a penalty."