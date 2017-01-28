´Mourinho is the right one´ – Rooney says success beckons after post-Ferguson woe

Wayne Rooney is convinced Manchester United's wait to find the right replacement for Alex Ferguson has ended with the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

United's record goalscorer continues to be hugely impressed with the former Chelsea boss, who led the club to their first major final since his appointment in the EFL Cup this week.

Club captain Rooney feels a period of adaption was to be expected after Ferguson's trophy-laden 26-year reign came to an end, but is now confident of a spell of success under Mourinho's leadership.

"I think that's part of football," Rooney told BBC Sport of United's years without their previous dominance after Ferguson retired in 2013.

"Obviously Manchester United have had the stability of Sir Alex over the 26 years before.

"I think over the last three or four years what they have been doing is trying to find the right one and I believe they have found him [in Mourinho].

"Just working every day and seeing how he wants to work, how he is setting the team up. There are successes around the corner."

Rooney wants to help United's emerging stars like Marcus Rashford join him in winning multiple Premier League titles.

The 31-year-old added: "I joined this club, I said at the time, to play Champions League football and obviously Sir Alex was the reason I joined the club.

"I wanted to obviously win trophies and I have done that since I have been here.

"When I first joined the club, I think Gary Neville and Scholesy [Paul Scholes] were on like four Premier League titles and I remember sitting there thinking, 'They have won four Premier Leagues, that's crazy'.

"Then, obviously, now I have won five. I'm sure the likes of Rashford coming into the dressing room, they are probably looking at the likes of me and Michael Carrick thinking, 'They have won five Premier League titles'.

"That's the aim, that's what you want to get to. He will have his time and I'm sure if he keeps doing the right things, going the way he is, then he will be a great player for this club and hopefully in 10 or whatever years more time he will be close to the record."

Mourinho's United are at home to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.