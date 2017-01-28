Mazzarri confirms Ighalo offers

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri revealed the club were considering a "very important offer" for forward Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo, 27, was linked with a move to West Brom, while Chinese clubs are also reportedly interested.

The Nigeria international has scored just one goal in 18 Premier League games this season, having struck 15 times last campaign.

Having welcomed M'Baye Niang and Mauro Zarate into his squad in January, Mazzarri may be willing to let Ighalo leave.

"I've just heard now that there is a very important offer that we are evaluating," the Italian said.

"I don't like to say all the details but there is more than one offer. This one might also be from China."

While Zarate has joined Watford on a two-and-a-half year deal, Niang is on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Mazzarri said the signings were crucial to the club, who are 14th in the Premier League.

"The club has given an important message and an important sign by signing these two players," he said.

"I know very big clubs in the UK and outside wanted them. They are two great players with very important qualities that will help us in the right part of the pitch and with my type of game.

"I would like to say I am very happy that we got two very important players."