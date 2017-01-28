Mandzukic: Juventus have not achieved anything yet

Mario Mandzukic has stressed Juventus cannot afford to get carried away regardless of their fine results, insisting they have won nothing yet.

Massimiliano Allegri's men, the reigning domestic champions and Coppa Italia holders, are in contention to win an historic treble, but Mandzukic has urged his team-mates to remain grounded.

"Everything has been going really well so far. We are top of the league in Italy, through to the next round in the Champions League and now in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, so I am happy with how things are going," he told Sky.

"That said, there is a long way still to go and we have to keep up the good work because we have not achieved anything yet and we can play even better than we already are doing. If we do that, we can achieve the goals we have set ourselves.

"Juventus are a big club and of course everyone expects us to win every game, besides always playing brilliantly, but we know that is not always possible. If we have our critics, we should not ever be worried about them. We just have to do our jobs on the pitch.

"When we do lose, we know how to pick ourselves up again in the next game, as we have shown several times before and we will keep doing it."

Juve, who reached the Champions League final in 2014-15, losing 3-1 to Barcelona in Berlin, face Porto in this season's round of 16, with a trip to Sassuolo in Serie A coming up on Sunday.