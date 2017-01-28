Klopp: Not possible for Liverpool to go lower

Jurgen Klopp says it is "not possible to go lower" for Liverpool following their 2-1 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Wolves on Saturday.

The Reds have been struggling to find their best form since the turn of the year, winning just one of their eight games in January.

That poor run of form has seen them exit the EFL Cup and FA Cup in the past week, as well as losing ground on Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

They meet Antonio Conte's men on Tuesday and Klopp believes things cannot get any worse for his men.

"We spoke about confidence a few months ago and I said it is a little flower. If something bounces on it, then it is away," Klopp said at a news conference.

"Obviously, that happened kind of, but it is not that we play without confidence. I can see a lot of moments when we really still believe in our skills and all that stuff. So we do not have to make it too big.

"It is not that I say there is no chance until Tuesday to make a real turn. Somebody asked me a second ago if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now. I do not know but if it is, it is the perfect point to turn because it is not possible to go lower. That is all we have to think about now.

"It is not that hard but it feels in this moment - and is absolutely right - bad. We have to use it. In this moment, it is not the right time to talk too much about being positive and optimistic. No doubt from Sunday on we will be, but in this moment we feel really bad."