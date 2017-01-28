Related

Grenier completes Roma loan move

28 January 2017 20:08

Clement Grenier's loan move from Lyon to Roma has been completed.

The five-time France international, last capped in a friendly against Paraguay in June 2014, arrived in the Italian capital on Friday for a medical, with Roma announcing the official completion of the deal a day later.

Grenier moves to Serie A until the end of the season, when Roma will have an option to make the switch permanent.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder had fallen out of favour at Lyon, where he made just four substitute appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

Roma travel to Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.

Facebook