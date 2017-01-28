Fiorentina confirm Saponara loan deal

Fiorentina have completed the loan signing of midfielder Riccardo Saponara from Empoli.
Saponara, who has won 22 caps for Italy's Under-21 side, has scored 14 goals for Empoli over the last three Serie A seasons, finding the net twice in the current campaign.
In a statement, Fiorentina confirmed that the loan deal for 26-year-old Saponara has "a purchase obligation", but no further details were provided by either club.
Fiorentina are eighth in the Serie A table and Saponara's new side face Genoa at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.
Fiorentina comunica di aver acquisito,a titolo temporaneo con obbligo di riscatto, Riccardo Saponara dall’Empoli FC.https://t.co/HcGYssaqhH pic.twitter.com/OZQplL0OQG
— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) January 28, 2017
