Fiorentina confirm Saponara loan deal

Fiorentina have completed the loan signing of midfielder Riccardo Saponara from Empoli.

Saponara, who has won 22 caps for Italy's Under-21 side, has scored 14 goals for Empoli over the last three Serie A seasons, finding the net twice in the current campaign.

In a statement, Fiorentina confirmed that the loan deal for 26-year-old Saponara has "a purchase obligation", but no further details were provided by either club.

Fiorentina are eighth in the Serie A table and Saponara's new side face Genoa at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.