Coutinho: I want to become a Liverpool legend

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho wants to be remembered as one of the club's greats after signing a five-year deal.

The Brazil international, 24, was linked with a move away from Anfield before committing his future to the Premier League club.

Coutinho, who joined in 2013, said he had set his sights on becoming one of the all-time Liverpool greats.

"I understand what Liverpool means. We can say [Kenny] Dalglish, [Ian] Rush, [Alan] Hansen, [Graeme] Souness, [Luis] Suarez, [Steven] Gerrard. I've been here quite a few years already, it's not like I am new. I understand," he told The Daily Mail.

"To have signed a new contract at this club, my goal is to be thought of one day in the same way as these players. They are legends. You define the success of a player by his loyalty or his titles. Or both. In order to be part of this group, I have so much to do.

"I want to win titles. Five years is my new contract... it gives me that opportunity."

Coutinho had made a stunning start to the season, and has five goals and as many assists in 15 league games, before suffering an ankle injury.

Previously linked to Barca, the playmaker said he believed in Liverpool's chances of once more competing with the world's best.

"I believe in finding somewhere you can express yourself, play without fear, play with everything you have. When you find that place, stay. This club, Liverpool, it has a plan. To be back on the top and that's what I believe in. I want to be part of that," Coutinho said.

"From the owner, the manager, my team-mates. There is nothing that stops us competing with the big clubs. Clubs in England. Clubs in Europe. Yes, clubs like Barcelona. Why not?"

Liverpool, who are fourth in the Premier League, host Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday.