Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney says modern players do not have the financial need to go into management, but reiterated his desire to become a boss when his playing career is over.
Rooney, 31, thinks any top player who wants to become a manager will be doing so for their love of the game, with vast financial rewards already banked from their playing days.
United and England's record goalscorer is already taking his coaching badges in preparation for his future and hopes for a long career in the dugout.
Rooney also feels bosses from his era will have more chance of success due to the extra motivation they will need to take that step.
"Players who are playing in this generation have enough money not to have to go into management, so the ones who will want to do it will be successful," Rooney said to BBC Sport.
"Of course it is something I would love to do. When you get a bit older you start to think a bit more about the game.
"My whole life has been around football and the minute I finish playing I would like to try and stay in the game. Hopefully I get the opportunity to manage."
|Hairy times for Arda and Ter Stegen after Champions League wager
|´You have to beat the best´ - Simeone fired up for Barcelona semi-final
|Klopp backs Sturridge to rediscover form
|Burkina Faso v Tunisia: History not preoccupying Kasperczak
|´Today´s players have enough money´ – Rooney discusses management aim
|Kimmich: I do not miss Guardiola
|Rooney: Scoring for Man Utd is like playing underwater
|Klopp upbeat despite admitting to Liverpool loss of confidence
|Eriksen one of Premier League´s best - Pochettino
|Conte praises Cahill mental strength and wishes Mason well
|Kompany ´fit and ready´ to face Crystal Palace
|Ancelotti: I could stay at Bayern for another 20 years
|Conte won´t sell Begovic unless replacement is found
|Banned Asian champions Jeonbuk ask CAS for stay of execution
|Martial gets chance to revive Manchester United career
|Ancelotti: Benching Ribery a tough decision
|Copa del Rey: Barcelona meet Atletico Madrid in semi-final
|Flamengo confirm Jorge´s move to Monaco
|Bailey undergoes Bayer Leverkusen medical
|Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: Nabbout double sends Jones´ men sixth
|Dzeko feels Roma fans are waiting to insult him
|Jese wants to join Las Palmas, insists Ramirez
|Lewandowski wants Aubameyang to stay at Borussia Dortmund
|Some people owe Gotze an apology - Watzke
|Rashford: Mourinho ideal manager for Manchester United
|Van Aanholt in talks with Crystal Palace, Sunderland confirm
|´Magical´ Coutinho Liverpool´s key to success - Gerrard
|Robben backs Bayern for treble
|Paris Saint-Germain v Monaco: Champions out to end hoodoo in crucial title clash
|Denis Suarez can replace Iniesta as Barcelona´s Harry Potter - Luis Enrique
|Liverpool will never win anything with this defence - James
|Shanghai FA denies bid for Rooney
|Giovinco open to China move but says no to Barca
|Vieira: New York City not targeting Khedira
|Criticism of Bravo unfair, says James
|Silva: Want-away Snodgrass could join West Ham in hours
|Messi can play wherever he wants for Barca - Luis Enrique
|Denis Suarez: I have a special connection with Messi
|Shock defeat sees Benfica lose grip on Taca da Liga
|Barcelona´s top passer is someone you would not expect
|It is impossible to be happy after cup exit - Silva
|Joao Mario: I´m trying to talk Ronaldo into joining Inter!
|Mourinho denies favourites status after booking EFL Cup final spot
|Carrick disappointed with defeat despite booking EFL Cup final spot
|Barcelona 5 Real Sociedad 2 (6-2 agg): Denis Suarez stars as holders cruise through
|Hull City 2 Manchester United 1 (2-3 agg): Mourinho´s men into EFL Cup final despite defeat
|Amkar shirt just a present - Eto´o
|Maradona: I will not tolerate people questioning Messi
|Lewandowski backs Muller to rediscover form
|I´m a very bad actor! - Arsenal boss Wenger laughs off Al Pacino comparisons
|Watford complete Niang loan deal
|Halilovic seals LaLiga return with Las Palmas
|Gerard Lopez confirmed as new president of Lille
|Griezmann to voice Superman in Lego Batman Movie
|Burnley lose Marney to season-ending cruciate ligament damage
|Eto´o seemingly set for Amkar move
|Palermo appoint Lopez as Corini replacement
|Ranieri rules out selling Slimani to China
|Pioli urges Inter not to get carried away
|Dortmund respond to Trump with a wall Mexico won´t have to pay for
|Ajax confirm imminent El Ghazi exit amid Lille links
|Kane headlines Tottenham trio to miss FA Cup clash
|Alaba feels Gotze gets unfairly criticised
|Dortmund loan Subotic to Cologne
|Karanka confirms interest in PSG forward Jese
|Xavi extends Al Sadd contract
|Southampton admit need for ´new markets´ amid Chinese investment talk
|Roma have not treated Totti well - Ferrero
|AC Milan target Ocampos to replace Watford-bound Niang
|Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 2: Comeback sends A-League leaders 11 points clear
|Rodgers warns Chelsea off Gordon
|Wenger: Xhaka not naturally a great tackler
|Wenger to accept FA misconduct charge
|Dortmund confirm Ramos to China as Subotic nears exit
|PSG sign Benfica star Guedes
|Nagelsmann seen as Ancelotti´s Bayern successor - Rangnick
|Muller backs Lahm as future Bayern sporting director
|Tite enjoys ´human dimension´ of Colombia friendly more than Brazil win
|Chapecoense: Fresh hope, but a tough 2017 awaits new faces
|Klopp unfazed by defensive opponents
|Cassano to leave Sampdoria
|Zidane not panicking despite cup exit
|McEachran: I should´ve gone to Real Madrid
|Brazil 1 Colombia 0: Dudu scores winner in friendly for Chapecoense
|Mourinho: Martial hasn´t taken chances
|Brazil 1-0 Colombia: Dudu scores winner in friendly for Chapecoense
|Allegri disappointed with Juve´s second-half showing
|Zidane: We could have won it with more time
|Klopp fumes at missed handball as Liverpool miss out on Wembley
|´When he does not score you are down to 10 men´ - Carragher blasts Liverpool striker Sturridge
|Celtic equal 50-year-old club record with St Johnstone win
|Saints go to Wembley to win not just participate - Puel
|Milan will learn positive lessons from Coppa exit - Montella
|Simeone happy with squad rotation in ´intense´ Eibar contest
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2 (4-3 agg): Zidane´s men crash out of Copa
|Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 (0-2 agg): Long sends Klopp´s men packing
|Monaco 1 Nancy 0: Falcao books cup final against PSG
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala and Pjanic on target as holders get revenge
|Evra leaves Juventus for Marseille
|Egypt 1 Ghana 0: Gyan injury compounds Black Stars´ loss
|Uganda 1 Mali 1: Giresse´s men crash out of AFCON
|PSG complete Guedes deal
|Eibar 2 Atletico Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Simeone´s men book Copa semi amid thrilling finale
|Ancelotti unconcerned about Muller form
|Tuchel laughs off Borussia Dortmund power struggle claims after Isak move
|Reported Chelsea target Lopez focused on Espanyol
|Zidane main man responsible for Real Madrid´s success - Ronaldo
|´Forgotten man´ Delph wants to stay at Man City
|Tuanzebe closing in on Manchester United debut
|Sensational Rooney won´t be fully appreciated until he retires - Carrick
|Bastia fan banned in relation to alleged Balotelli abuse
|Euro 2016 provides €1.2bn boost to French economy
|Schalke set to sign Caligiuri from Wolfsburg
|Zarate arrives to reinforce Watford
|Ferguson involved very little, reveals Mourinho
|Mourinho´s new look has Old Trafford buzzing
|´They need help´ - Luis Enrique defends officials
|Messi´s evolution is that of a total footballer, says Luis Enrique
|Mourinho: Man United have a 35 per cent chance to win EFL Cup
|Man United celebrate ´plain awesome´ Mata with Twitter tribute
|Cole: Hazard will be Chelsea´s greatest
|Silva wants performances for Mason and eyes Bailey deal
|´They even compare our sons´ - Ronaldo shrugs off Messi rivalry
|Lewandowski: Barcelona, Real Madrid no step up for me
|Ronaldo scoops yet another award for 2016 exploits
|Klopp: World-class Coutinho can fulfil his dreams at Liverpool
|Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract
|Livermore feared the worst after Mason injury
|Giovinco happy in Toronto despite ´huge offer´ from China
|Guedes arrives in Paris ahead of PSG switch
|Ballack hails Conte and Costa as Chelsea soar
|Valkanis appointed City coach until season´s end
|Kane: It would be stupid to leave Tottenham
|Bayern make good on sausage promise
|PSG have shown improvement - Emery revels in Coupe de la Ligue win
|Di Maria welcomes Draxler competition
|Is Zlatan next? Cavani equals Pauleta´s PSG scoring record