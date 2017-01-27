Sommer pens Gladbach renewal

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has signed a two-year contract extension at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Added to his existing terms at Borussia Park, the new deal means Sommer will remain with the Bundesliga club until June 2021.

The 28-year-old joined Gladbach from Basel, where he became a four-time Swiss champion, and replaced Marc-Andre ter Stegen as first-choice goalkeeper after the Germany international moved to Barcelona.

"Yann is a key player at the club and we are extremely pleased that he has signed a contract extension with the club," said sporting director Max Eberl.

Sommer's understudy Tobias Sippel has also committed his immediate future to Dieter Hecking's side, with a renewal through to June 2019.