Silva: Want-away Snodgrass could join West Ham in hours

Hull City manager Marcos Silva confirmed midfielder Robert Snodgrass wants to leave the club, with a switch to Premier League rivals West Ham potentially only hours away.

Snodgrass missed Thursday's 2-1 second-leg win over Manchester United as Hull were knocked out 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final.

The influential Scotland international also missed the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea and Silva confirmed he is close to moving to London.

"I don't want to lose him," said Silva post-match.

"We will try to keep our players but sometimes the club, manager and player want different things.

"He has not trained since they did a deal with West Ham.

"It is possible it will be done in the next hours.

"For 10 days he has not been available to work with us and has told us he wants to leave."