Robben backs Bayern for treble

27 January 2017 10:25

Arjen Robben believes Bayern Munich have what it takes to win the treble this season.

The Bavarians previously won Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal under Jupp Heynckes in 2012-13 and Robben is optimistic about his side's chances of repeating that historic feat in 2016-17.

"Winning the Champions League again is a great challenge and really motivates me," Robben told Fussbal Bild.

"But we will also give our all to emerge victorious in the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal.

"We will try to win it all and bag another treble. And we sure have the quality to achieve it."

Bayern are in a battle with RB Leipzig for the Bundesliga title, holding a three-point lead over their rivals after 17 games.

"The race for the Bundesliga title will be a tight one right until the end," Robben added.

"We are playing in three different competitions, whereas Leipzig only have the Bundesliga. They are in great shape physically and in good form."

