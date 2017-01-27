Related

Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: Nabbout double sends Jones´ men sixth

27 January 2017 12:37

Two goals from Andrew Nabbout secured a 2-1 win for Newcastle Jets over Melbourne City in Friday's A-League clash at Coffs Harbour International Stadium.

The 24-year-old scored twice in the first hour to secure maximum points for the home side and lift them into the top six, though Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers could displace them should they win their respective games in hand.

Bruno Fornaroli halved the deficit from the penalty spot but there was to be no way back for City, who failed to capitalise on second-placed Melbourne Victory's 2-1 defeat to Sydney FC on Thursday and are now without a win in six away matches.

Nabbout opened the scoring after 14 minutes, escaping City's offside trap to latch onto Ma Leilei's clever throughball before rounding goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis and slotting home.

The former Victory man doubled the lead seven minutes after the break, firing a superb low finish into Bouzanis' bottom-right corner from outside the area.

Nabbout's foul on Ivan Franjic in the penalty area allowed Fornaroli to get a goal back from the spot with his 12th top-flight strike, but Michael Valkanis' side - who lost Tim Cahill to injury in the second half -  could not find an equaliser and remain six points adrift of Victory in third.

Info

Newcastle Jets

W L D W L

2 - 1

Melbourne City

L W L W D
Competition
A-League
Date
27 January 2017
Game week
17
Kick-off
09:50
Half-time
1 - 0
Full-time
2 - 1
Venue
C.ex Coffs International Stadium (Coffs Harbour)
Attendance
7891

Goals

A. Nabbout 14'
(assist by Ma Leilei) 
1 - 0
A. Nabbout 52'
(assist by A. Hoole) 
2 - 0
2 - 1
69' B. Fornaroli (PG)

Lineups

# Player Bookings
20 J. Duncan
4 N. Boogaard
3 J. Hoffman
2 D. Mullen
22 L. Jackson
18 Ma Leilei Substituted
8 M. Poljak
7 A. Hoole
6 S. Ugarković 51'
19 M. Nordstrand Substituted
15 A. Nabbout 14' 52'
Coach: M. Jones
# Player Bookings
20 D. Bouzanis
22 M. Jakobsen
5 I. Franjić
3 J. Rose Substituted
8 N. Kilkenny
6 O. Malik 59'
26 L. Brattan
17 T. Cahill Substituted
23 B. Fornaroli 69'
9 N. Colazo
11 B. Kamau Substituted
Coach: M. Valkanis

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
12

H. Sawyer Substituted

for Ma Leilei 78'

 90+4'
28

J. Koutroumbis Substituted

for M. Nordstrand 89'
16

N. Cowburn

50

T. Arčaba

23

D. Clut

# Player Bookings
27

F. Brandán Substituted

for J. Rose 54'
10

A. Caceres Substituted

for T. Cahill 64'
12

N. Fitzgerald Substituted

for B. Kamau 82'
1

T. Sørensen

21

R. Tongyik

A-League table

# Team MP D P
1 Sydney 17 +30 43
2 Melbourne Victory 17 +14 32
3 Melbourne City 17 +4 26
4 Brisbane Roar 16 +1 24
5 Perth Glory 16 -3 21
6 Newcastle Jets 17 -5 20
7 Wellington Phoenix 16 -3 18
8 Western Sydne… 16 -5 18
9 Adelaide United 16 -16 10
10 Central Coast … 16 -17 10

