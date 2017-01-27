Kimmich: I do not miss Guardiola

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is adamant he does not miss Pep Guardiola regardless of the Spaniard's role in his development last term.

Kimmich quickly grew into an important first-team member at Bayern under Guardiola in 2015-16, with the current Manchester City manager at one point even describing their relationship as one between a father and his son.

The 21-year-old Kimmich has downplayed Guardiola's influence on his career, though, while speaking highly of Carlo Ancelotti.

"I do not miss Guardiola. This is simply the way things go in football," Kimmich told AZ.

"I had a coach at Leipzig as well who really helped me improve, Alexander Zorniger. It is not a bad thing for a player to have a number of coaches, because that will teach you different things.

"I did not see Pep as my footballing father, that was just something impulsive he said. But of course, it was great that Pep believed in me. But he did help me become a better player last season.

"Ancelotti also believes in me. I got plenty of playing time before the winter break. But I have set the bar higher for myself. I joined Bayern from a 2. Bundesliga side last term. I am not a Germany international who played at the Euros."