Hairy times for Arda and Ter Stegen after Champions League wager

27 January 2017 18:18

Arda Turan and Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be facing some hairy moments between now and the end of Barcelona's Champions League campaign.

With a goal in Barcelona's 5-2 Copa del Rey victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday, Arda took his individual tally for the season to a personal best of 13.

While offering him congratulations, Ter Stegen suggested a way the Turkey international could mark the occasion if he reaches 20 goals.

Replying to Arda's celebratory tweet about his milestone, the goalkeeper wrote: "13 goals scored, congrats man! You shave the beard if you score 20?"

Facebook