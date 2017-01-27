Grenier arrives for Roma medical

Roma have announced that midfielder Clement Grenier has arrived in the Italian capital to complete a medical.

The 26-year-old has only managed four Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon this season, having struggled to break back into the team following a shin injury in September.

He is expected to join Luciano Spalletti's side on an initial loan deal, with Roma reported to have the option of making the move permanent for a €3.5million fee at the end of the season.

"France international midfielder Clement Grenier arrived in Rome on Friday, landing at Ciampino airport shortly before 18:00 CET," a Roma statement read.

"The Olympique Lyon player, 26, has made more than 150 appearances for Les Gones - after emerging from the club's fabled youth academy in 2009.

"He will undergo medical evaluations on Saturday."

Speaking this month, Grenier had confirmed a desire to seek first-team football after battling back from a string of injury problems in the last three seasons.

"I'm hungry to play. I want to play a lot of matches and be useful to the team. I miss all of that," the playmaker said, as quoted by Ligue 1's official website.

"If I can't do that at Lyon, then I'll have to look elsewhere. I'm ready to do that - to take on a new challenge and get involved in a solid project."