Gomez signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Liverpool have tied full-back Joe Gomez down to a new long-term contract.

The 19-year-old arrived from Charlton Athletic in June 2015 and has made nine appearances for the club, two of which came this season following a 15-month spell on the sidelines through injury.

"It was a very easy decision," he told the club's official website. "It is a great club and when it was mentioned about me extending my time here, it's not something I had to think very long about.

"I'm very happy it's done now and I'll just look to push on.

"It's massive. It means a lot to me – it's a massive gesture from the club to show that trust and faith in me.

"That's why it was so important I did the same and did it so quickly, because I'm very happy here.

"I've loved living here and playing here and learning under the new manager, so it was a quick decision."

Discussing his return from the two injuries (knee and Achilles) that kept him out for more than a year, Gomez added: "I feel good, very good. I'm back training normally and have been for a good while now. Obviously, it was nice to get some minutes in the last two FA Cup games.

"Now it's about me trying to push on and keep learning – learning from the team.

"I've got good role models in front of me: Dejan [Lovren], Joel [Matip], Ragnar [Klavan], Lucas [Leiva] and so on.

"It's a great environment for me to be in and I'm just trying to learn each day from them, as well as trying to push and challenge them at the same time. It's good and I feel good."