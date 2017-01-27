Giovinco open to China move but says no to Barca

Sebastian Giovinco is aware of interest from the Chinese Super League, with the Toronto FC star to see what the MLS club wants to do, while Barcelona is not appealing as he would be a "ball boy" at Camp Nou.

Giovinco has been the latest player linked with the CSL after his agent claimed the 2015 MLS MVP had a "huge offer" from China.

The 30-year-old, who is entering the third year of a five-year deal following his arrival from Italian giants Juventus, addressed the reports on Thursday.

"The market is really hotting up over there. They told me there is interest, so we'll talk it over with Toronto and see. I am happy here, but we'll see what the club wants to do," Giovinco told Sky Sport Italia.

"My agent told me there is an offer, but did not tell me which club. I certainly don't miss Italy, as I am happy in Canada and have no intention of returning.

"Since I left Juventus, which remains the strongest team in Italy, I never thought about playing for another Italian club. I'm just not thinking about it.

"What still stings is losing the MLS Final last season."

While he is open to the CSL, Giovinco has no intention of moving to Spanish champions Barcelona.

Giovinco attracted the attention of Barca in a loan deal a year ago but the Italian knew it would be difficult to play ahead of star trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

"It's true, in the past there was interest from Barcelona, but I'd have been a ball boy there. With those three stars in attack, I wouldn't play at all," he said.

"I wasn't interested because I wanted to play. Neymar, Leo Messi and Luis Suarez would've played even with one leg and still made the difference, so there was no point in me being there."