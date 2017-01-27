Denis Suarez can replace Iniesta as Barcelona´s Harry Potter - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique believes Denis Suarez has what it takes to replace Andres Iniesta as the Catalans' "Harry Potter" in the long term.

Suarez impressed in Barcelona's 5-2 Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad on Thursday, scoring twice to fire his side into the semi-finals 6-2 on aggregate, and Luis Enrique has nothing but praise for the 23-year-old.

"Suarez could be Iniesta's long-term replacement, why not," the Barcelona boss said at a news conference.

"Players have to evolve. He has to improve, but Iniesta is Harry Potter, he makes magic, and it is difficult to find another. But Denis is on the right path and I hope he can be Iniesta's heir.

"Denis is the youngest player in the squad and one of the few players to leave Barca B and be able to return. That is because of taking care of the ball but also working hard off the ball, which some players forget about.

"You have the ball for a minute or a minute-and-a-half in the game, so if you do not do well without it, you have no chance at this level. Denis understands that and he is well loved by his team-mates."