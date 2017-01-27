Copa del Rey: Barcelona meet Atletico Madrid in semi-final

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey, with Alaves taking on Celta Vigo, the conquerors of Real Madrid.

The holders will travel to the Vicente Calderon for the first leg on February 1 before the return at Camp Nou a week later.

Celta, who knocked out Madrid with a 3-2 aggregate victory, will host Alaves at Balaidos in the first leg.

"We face Atleti again. We know them very very well. It'll be a very difficult game, as it always is against them," Barca midfielder Sergi Roberto said following the draw.

"We're very excited. The smallest things can make the difference in this kind of game. It'll be important to score away from home as we're playing them first."

Atletico have won both of their last two Copa semi-finals against Barca, including a 6-0 aggregate victory back in 1999-2000.