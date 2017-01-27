Conte praises Cahill mental strength and wishes Mason well

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte credited Gary Cahill's strong mentality with helping him through this week in the aftermath of the horrific injury suffered by Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason.
Mason and Cahill accidentally clashed heads during the opening stages of last Sunday's 2-0 victory for the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge - the England centre-back later scored - and the impact left the former Spurs midfielder hospitalised with a fractured skull.
Hull have reported the 25-year-old is making "excellent progress" following surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London and Conte once again extended Chelsea's well wishes.
"For sure when it happens, this type of situation, it is never good if you are involved in that incident," he said when asked about Cahill's state of mind ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Brentford.
"It was not so good. [Cahill] has a good mentality and he overcame the situation, the accident.
"But I understand how it is for Gary. It was a bad lesson. I am pleased that the guy [Mason] stays well.
"I repeat, I wish for him and his family the best and I hope to see him very soon on the pitch to play."
In light of a seemingly favourable home draw versus Championship opposition, Chelsea could be forgiven for allowing their eyes to wander towards next week's crunch Premier League showdowns with title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.
However, Conte believes a squad that has avoided the strain of competing in Europe this term should be fully focused on a competition he views as prestigious.
"For us, every competition must be a priority. In this case, the FA Cup is a good opportunity," he said.
"Also, there are many players in this moment who are not playing. To have another competition is very important for us
"This season we did not play in the Champions League or the Europa League. For this reason this competition is very important for us.
"Also, this is the oldest competition in the world and for me it is an important trophy to try and win. We want to win to go into the next round.
"You know better than me that it is the FA Cup and anything can happen. If you don't play with the right focus you can go [out]."
On the forthcoming trip to Anfield and return London derby with Arsene Wenger's side, Conte added: "We play two games that are very, very tough against two rivals. They are rivals to win the league
"But for me my focus and concentration is in the next round of the FA Cup and I think the same thought is in the mind of my players."
Conte confirmed Nathan Ake will enjoy his first competitive action since Chelsea recalled him from a loan spell at Bournemouth this weekend and is impressed by the 21-year-old's versatility.
"Ake, I think he has the possibility to play in different positions – as a central defender and as a wing-back," he said.
"For sure, tomorrow is a good opportunity for him to show me he is into our idea of football."
|Conte praises Cahill mental strength and wishes Mason well
|Kompany ´fit and ready´ to face Crystal Palace
|Ancelotti: I could stay at Bayern for another 20 years
|Conte won´t sell Begovic unless replacement is found
|Banned Asian champions Jeonbuk ask CAS for stay of execution
|Martial gets chance to revive Manchester United career
|Ancelotti: Benching Ribery a tough decision
|Copa del Rey: Barcelona meet Atletico Madrid in semi-final
|Flamengo confirm Jorge´s move to Monaco
|Bailey undergoes Bayer Leverkusen medical
|Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City 1: Nabbout double sends Jones´ men sixth
|Dzeko feels Roma fans are waiting to insult him
|Jese wants to join Las Palmas, insists Ramirez
|Lewandowski wants Aubameyang to stay at Borussia Dortmund
|Some people owe Gotze an apology - Watzke
|Rashford: Mourinho ideal manager for Manchester United
|Van Aanholt in talks with Crystal Palace, Sunderland confirm
|´Magical´ Coutinho Liverpool´s key to success - Gerrard
|Robben backs Bayern for treble
|Paris Saint-Germain v Monaco: Champions out to end hoodoo in crucial title clash
|Denis Suarez can replace Iniesta as Barcelona´s Harry Potter - Luis Enrique
|Liverpool will never win anything with this defence - James
|Shanghai FA denies bid for Rooney
|Giovinco open to China move but says no to Barca
|Vieira: New York City not targeting Khedira
|Criticism of Bravo unfair, says James
|Silva: Want-away Snodgrass could join West Ham in hours
|Messi can play wherever he wants for Barca - Luis Enrique
|Denis Suarez: I have a special connection with Messi
|Shock defeat sees Benfica lose grip on Taca da Liga
|Barcelona´s top passer is someone you would not expect
|It is impossible to be happy after cup exit - Silva
|Joao Mario: I´m trying to talk Ronaldo into joining Inter!
|Mourinho denies favourites status after booking EFL Cup final spot
|Carrick disappointed with defeat despite booking EFL Cup final spot
|Barcelona 5 Real Sociedad 2 (6-2 agg): Denis Suarez stars as holders cruise through
|Hull City 2 Manchester United 1 (2-3 agg): Mourinho´s men into EFL Cup final despite defeat
|Amkar shirt just a present - Eto´o
|Maradona: I will not tolerate people questioning Messi
|Lewandowski backs Muller to rediscover form
|I´m a very bad actor! - Arsenal boss Wenger laughs off Al Pacino comparisons
|Watford complete Niang loan deal
|Halilovic seals LaLiga return with Las Palmas
|Gerard Lopez confirmed as new president of Lille
|Griezmann to voice Superman in Lego Batman Movie
|Burnley lose Marney to season-ending cruciate ligament damage
|Eto´o seemingly set for Amkar move
|Palermo appoint Lopez as Corini replacement
|Ranieri rules out selling Slimani to China
|Pioli urges Inter not to get carried away
|Dortmund respond to Trump with a wall Mexico won´t have to pay for
|Ajax confirm imminent El Ghazi exit amid Lille links
|Kane headlines Tottenham trio to miss FA Cup clash
|Alaba feels Gotze gets unfairly criticised
|Dortmund loan Subotic to Cologne
|Karanka confirms interest in PSG forward Jese
|Xavi extends Al Sadd contract
|Southampton admit need for ´new markets´ amid Chinese investment talk
|Roma have not treated Totti well - Ferrero
|AC Milan target Ocampos to replace Watford-bound Niang
|Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 2: Comeback sends A-League leaders 11 points clear
|Rodgers warns Chelsea off Gordon
|Wenger: Xhaka not naturally a great tackler
|Wenger to accept FA misconduct charge
|Dortmund confirm Ramos to China as Subotic nears exit
|PSG sign Benfica star Guedes
|Nagelsmann seen as Ancelotti´s Bayern successor - Rangnick
|Muller backs Lahm as future Bayern sporting director
|Tite enjoys ´human dimension´ of Colombia friendly more than Brazil win
|Chapecoense: Fresh hope, but a tough 2017 awaits new faces
|Klopp unfazed by defensive opponents
|Cassano to leave Sampdoria
|Zidane not panicking despite cup exit
|McEachran: I should´ve gone to Real Madrid
|Brazil 1 Colombia 0: Dudu scores winner in friendly for Chapecoense
|Mourinho: Martial hasn´t taken chances
|Brazil 1-0 Colombia: Dudu scores winner in friendly for Chapecoense
|Allegri disappointed with Juve´s second-half showing
|Zidane: We could have won it with more time
|Klopp fumes at missed handball as Liverpool miss out on Wembley
|´When he does not score you are down to 10 men´ - Carragher blasts Liverpool striker Sturridge
|Celtic equal 50-year-old club record with St Johnstone win
|Saints go to Wembley to win not just participate - Puel
|Milan will learn positive lessons from Coppa exit - Montella
|Simeone happy with squad rotation in ´intense´ Eibar contest
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2 (4-3 agg): Zidane´s men crash out of Copa
|Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 (0-2 agg): Long sends Klopp´s men packing
|Monaco 1 Nancy 0: Falcao books cup final against PSG
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala and Pjanic on target as holders get revenge
|Evra leaves Juventus for Marseille
|Egypt 1 Ghana 0: Gyan injury compounds Black Stars´ loss
|Uganda 1 Mali 1: Giresse´s men crash out of AFCON
|PSG complete Guedes deal
|Eibar 2 Atletico Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Simeone´s men book Copa semi amid thrilling finale
|Ancelotti unconcerned about Muller form
|Tuchel laughs off Borussia Dortmund power struggle claims after Isak move
|Reported Chelsea target Lopez focused on Espanyol
|Zidane main man responsible for Real Madrid´s success - Ronaldo
|´Forgotten man´ Delph wants to stay at Man City
|Tuanzebe closing in on Manchester United debut
|Sensational Rooney won´t be fully appreciated until he retires - Carrick
|Bastia fan banned in relation to alleged Balotelli abuse
|Euro 2016 provides €1.2bn boost to French economy
|Schalke set to sign Caligiuri from Wolfsburg
|Zarate arrives to reinforce Watford
|Ferguson involved very little, reveals Mourinho
|Mourinho´s new look has Old Trafford buzzing
|´They need help´ - Luis Enrique defends officials
|Messi´s evolution is that of a total footballer, says Luis Enrique
|Mourinho: Man United have a 35 per cent chance to win EFL Cup
|Man United celebrate ´plain awesome´ Mata with Twitter tribute
|Cole: Hazard will be Chelsea´s greatest
|Silva wants performances for Mason and eyes Bailey deal
|´They even compare our sons´ - Ronaldo shrugs off Messi rivalry
|Lewandowski: Barcelona, Real Madrid no step up for me
|Ronaldo scoops yet another award for 2016 exploits
|Klopp: World-class Coutinho can fulfil his dreams at Liverpool
|Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract
|Livermore feared the worst after Mason injury
|Giovinco happy in Toronto despite ´huge offer´ from China
|Guedes arrives in Paris ahead of PSG switch
|Ballack hails Conte and Costa as Chelsea soar
|Valkanis appointed City coach until season´s end
|Kane: It would be stupid to leave Tottenham
|Bayern make good on sausage promise
|PSG have shown improvement - Emery revels in Coupe de la Ligue win
|Di Maria welcomes Draxler competition
|Is Zlatan next? Cavani equals Pauleta´s PSG scoring record