Wenger hit with four-match touchline ban

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has received a four-match touchline ban after admitting a Football Association (FA) misconduct charge relating to an altercation with fourth official Anthony Taylor in last weekend's win over Burnley.

The punishment for Wenger, who has also been fined £25,000, will start with immediate effect after the FA confirmed via a statement that the Frenchman's personal hearing took place on Friday.

That means he will be in the stands for Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round match at Southampton as well as their Premier League games against Watford, Chelsea and Hull City.

The charge and ban results from an altercation with Taylor in the tunnel at Emirates Stadium.

Wenger was sent to the stands in stoppage-time of the Gunners' 2-1 victory after complaining to referee Jon Moss about the awarding of a 93rd-minute penalty to Burnley, which Andre Gray converted to equalise before Alexis Sanchez netted a spot-kick of his own to seal a dramatic win for Arsenal.

After moving to stand in the tunnel amid a heated exchange with fourth official Taylor, Wenger appeared to push the official as he attempted to usher him away.

The FA's statement read: "It was alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official.

"It was further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.

"The Arsenal manager, who was also fined £25,000, admitted the charge and requested a personal hearing which took place before an Independent Regulatory Commission."

The Gunners boss apologised after the match and had hoped to avoid a touchline ban after an incident he claimed took place partly because of confusion over the rules.

"I prefer to be there, physically with the team," Wenger said ahead of the Southampton game.

"The team is used to me being there as well. If you ask me personally I would prefer to be on the bench.

"The only thing I can say is that when I was sent off I was surprised and I was in the tunnel because I thought I had the right to be.

"I think [the guidelines need to be clarified], because you don't know where to go."