Bailey undergoes Bayer Leverkusen medical

Genk attacker Leon Bailey is on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen after arriving at the Bundesliga side for a medical on Friday.

The 19-year-old had also been linked with Manchester United, Ajax and Hull City over the past few months, but he seems destined to continue his career at Leverkusen instead.

"Leon Bailey is currently undergoing a medical," Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt confirmed at a news conference.

"That means it is very much likely he will join us."

Bailey joined Genk from Trencin in 2015 and had since developed into a key figure at the Belgian club.

He particularly impressed in the Europa League this campaign, scoring seven goals in 12 appearances including qualifiers to help Genk reach the knockout stages.

The winger's fine performances earned him the interest of a number of clubs across the continent, but Genk were quick to stress they would only allow Bailey to leave if an offer in excess of €15 million came in.

Leverkusen have now seemingly agreed to meet Genk's valuation of the attacker and the deal is expected to be completed shortly.

Bailey will become Leverkusen's first signing of the January transfer window.