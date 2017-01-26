Xavi extends Al Sadd contract

Spain and Barcelona icon Xavi has agreed a contract extension with Al Sadd that will see him remain at the club until 2018.

Xavi brought the curtain down on his decorated Camp Nou career in 2015, signing a two-year deal with the Qatari side.

The 37-year-old midfielder has now renewed his contract in the Middle East for a third season.

World Cup and two-time European Championship winner Xavi is captain at Al Sadd and helped the club to a third-place finish in his first Stars League campaign.

The Doha-based side sit second this season, three points adrift of leaders Lekhwiya with Xavi having appeared in all 17 matches, contributing six goals.