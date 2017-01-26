Tite enjoys ´human dimension´ of Colombia friendly more than Brazil win

Tite would have preferred there to be no winner in the friendly between Brazil and Colombia, which raised funds for those affected by November's Chapecoense tragedy.

The match was organised after the plane carrying Chapecoense to Medellin for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional crashed in Colombia, killing 71 people including 19 players and coach Caio Junior.

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in a meeting between domestic-based sides at Estadio Nilton Santos on Wednesday, with the Confederation of Brazilian Football announcing that the US$1.2million raised from broadcasting rights would be given to the club.

Chapecoense will also receive the funds raised from ticket sales, which is set to be transferred to the families of those who lost their lives.

As such, Tite was unconcerned by the result and simply praised the act of solidarity between the two nations.

He told a post-match media conference: "The congratulations goes to the grand gesture, the result is of less interest.

"I, as a human being, would not have wanted a team to win. Gratitude is extended to the Colombian people, the Brazilian people, to Chapecoense, to the clubs, the health of the athletes who we have tried not to harm.

"What matters least to me, truly, is the result. The match has a much more human than competitive dimension."

Chapecoense's three surviving players Alan Ruschel, Jackson Follmann and Neto were invited onto the pitch ahead of kick-off, and Robinho revealed a talk with the latter – whom he played with at Santos in 2014 – left him close to tears.

"It's very difficult. The survivors have gone through a very difficult situation. I have a personal friend who is alive, Neto, who played with me in Santos," said Robinho.

"And when I talked to him for 10, 15 minutes, I started to feel that I was about to cry.

"Apart from being players, we are human beings and we all want to be OK, healthy, that's the most important thing."